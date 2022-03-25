Former Warriors Star Signs With Miami Heat

Skip to main content
On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.     

Mulder has played for the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic over the three seasons that he has played in the NBA. 

He played 67 games for the Warriors over the last two seasons, and 15 games for the Magic this season.  

On the season, he is averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. 

Last season for the Warriors, he averaged 5.6 points and 1.0 rebounds, while shooting nearly 40% from the three-point range. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-26 record in the 73 games that they have played. 

