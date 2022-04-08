Former Bucks Star Signs With Timberwolves

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed veteran forward Greg Monroe.

Monroe had the best seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons from 2011-15.

He had last played in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, but then returned to the league this season.

He has had stints with the Timberwolves, Bucks, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards this season.

On the year, the 31-year-old is averaging 4.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

