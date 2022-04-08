BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Waive Former Lottery Pick
On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns waived veteran forward Frank Kaminsky. The former Wisconsin star had been in Phoenix for three seasons after coming over from the Charlotte Hornets.
On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns waived veteran forward Frank Kaminsky (see tweet below from team).
The 29-year-old was in his third season with Phoenix, and prior to that he had been on the Charlotte Hornets.
In 2015, he was the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft after a successful career for Wisconsin in college.
This season, he had played in nine games, and averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.