BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Waive Former Lottery Pick

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns waived veteran forward Frank Kaminsky (see tweet below from team).

The 29-year-old was in his third season with Phoenix, and prior to that he had been on the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2015, he was the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft after a successful career for Wisconsin in college.

This season, he had played in nine games, and averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

