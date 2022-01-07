Skip to main content
The San Antonio Spurs Signed A Former Heat, Suns And Nets Star

The San Antonio Spurs Signed A Former Heat, Suns And Nets Star

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they signed veteran guard Tyler Johnson. He's played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they signed veteran guard Tyler Johnson. He's played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they signed Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb, and the announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

The full release can also be read here. 

The two players signed 10-day contracts with the Spurs.

Johnson has played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.  

In 2016 he signed a $50 million contract with the Heat, and had been a rising star. 

The season after signing the big contract he averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.  

He also shot over 37% from the three-point range that season. 

The Spurs are taking on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday evening, and the 29-year-old could end up making his debut for the Spurs. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
Rumors

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

14 seconds ago
USATSI_11871016_168388303_lowres
News

The San Antonio Spurs Signed A Former Heat, Suns And Nets Star

1 minute ago
USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
News

Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
News

The Bucks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Warriors Player

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Steph Curry Saving A Woman From Getting Hit By A Basketball

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16377056_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_15031501_168388303_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17220219_168388303_lowres
News

Cody Zeller's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

22 minutes ago