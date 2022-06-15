Skip to main content
Al Horford's Sister Has A Message For Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka

On Tuesday, Al Horford's sister sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter. The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to the Golden State Warriors.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 104-94 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series over the Celtics, and they are one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship. 

After the game, Klay Thompson had a great quote about Game 6 on Thursday (which will be in Boston).  

"I've never been so excited to go to Boston, I'll tell you that," Thompson said. 

On Tuesday, Al Horford's sister (Anna) quote tweeted the clip of Thompson's quote. 

Anna's tweet: "Play this on a loop in the locker room, Ime."

