Skip to main content
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Luka Doncic

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Luka Doncic

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.   

The post from Kuzma can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.  

Kuzma's tweet said: "Luka crazy talented man"  

Docic and the Mavs were in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers when Kuzma sent out the tweet. 

The Mavs won the game by a score of 109-104, and Doncic had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.  

As for Kuzma, he is having a solid season, but the Wizards have struggled. 

They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record in the 61 games that they have played so far.  

Kuzma is in his first season in Washington after spending the first four years of his career on the Lakers. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16841172_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar
12 seconds ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17782091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
12 minutes ago
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
23 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
27 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
30 minutes ago
USATSI_15879002_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
31 minutes ago