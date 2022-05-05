Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Thursday

Skip to main content

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted After Game 2

On Wednesday, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. After the game, Paul sent out a tweet.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 129-109 to advance to 2-0 in their second-round playoff series.  

After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul sent out a tweet.  

Paul finished the big win with 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists. 

This is his second season with the Suns after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020. 

Paul helped break a ten-year playoff drought for the Suns, and also made the first NBA Finals of his career. 

That was also the first time in Devin Booker's career that he has made the NBA Playoffs. 

This year, they picked up right where they left off finishing the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record int he entire NBA.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in six games. 

