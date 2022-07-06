Chet Holmgren's Viral Tweet To Kevin Durant
On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren sent out a tweet in response to Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant.
On Tuesday night, Chet Holmgren had a fantastic NBA Summer League debut when he went off for 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in just 23 minutes.
Nick DePaula of ESPN pointed out that Holmgren was wearing Kevin Durant's signature shoe, and Durant quote tweeted that tweet.
Durant wrote: "I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren"
Holmgren then responded to Durant on Twitter with two emojis.
Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Thunder last month.
In 2007, Durant was the second overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics, who are now the Thunder.
