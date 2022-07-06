Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren's Viral Tweet To Kevin Durant

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren sent out a tweet in response to Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant.

On Tuesday night, Chet Holmgren had a fantastic NBA Summer League debut when he went off for 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in just 23 minutes.   

Nick DePaula of ESPN pointed out that Holmgren was wearing Kevin Durant's signature shoe, and Durant quote tweeted that tweet.   

Durant wrote: "I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren

Holmgren then responded to Durant on Twitter with two emojis. 

Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Thunder last month.    

In 2007, Durant was the second overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics, who are now the Thunder. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

