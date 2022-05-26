Joel Embiid's Viral Tweet About The Miami Heat

On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet that went viral about the Miami Heat. The Heat lost Game 5 to the Boston Celtics, so they now trail the series 3-2.

The Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 93-80 on Wednesday night at home in Florida to the Boston Celtics.

During the game, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet about the Heat that went viral on Twitter.

"Miami need another Star," Embiid tweeted.

The post has over 114,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

The irony in the tweet, is the fact that the 76ers actually lost to the Heat in Game 6 of the second-round, so if the Heat need another star than what do the 76ers need?

Embiid had another fantastic season that saw him make an All-Star team and an All-NBA team, but he came up short in the MVP voting once again.

The 76ers also continue to get sent home early in the NBA Playoffs.

Last year, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the second-round (with Ben Simmons as his co-star) and this season they had the same result (with James Harden as his co-star).

