Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
On Wednesday, Steph Curry met with the media before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center.
Curry reflected on last season, and how they finished the year.
"I got a lot of juice from that last 20 games last year," Curry said. "We had a crazy up and down year, just trying to stay afloat and then got to a point where we found our rotation, finished 15-5."
The Warriors had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (and won three titles), but they then missed the playoffs in each of the last two years.
Now, they are back in the Finals for the sixth time in just eight seasons.
As for the Celtics, they are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.
It's also the first time that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been to the NBA Finals in their careers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.