Photos Of Rajon Rondo At Cavs Practice
The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade earlier in the week with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.
The details of the three-team trade can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.
On Wednesday, the Cavs posted four photos of Rondo in Cavs gear at practice, and the photos can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, because they are 21-17 in 38 games and the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
This comes after missing the playoffs every year since 2018.
Recently, they lost starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL, so the move to get Rondo makes a lot of sense.
