Warriors Tweet Out Viral Photo Of Steph Curry Before Game 6

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors tweeted out a photo of Steph Curry, and the post had over 11,000 likes on Twitter in less than two hours.

The Warriors are back in Boston where they will play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

On Monday, the Warriros took Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead.

If they beat the Celtics on Thursday night, they will be the 2022 NBA Champions.

Meanwhile, a win for the Celtics will force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball