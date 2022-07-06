Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Mitchell's tweet: "Build ya up to tear ya down"

Mitchell and the Jazz had another very solid regular season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

The Jazz continue to come up short in the postseason, and the franchise is now going through big changes.

Head coach Quin Snyder has left the franchise, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

