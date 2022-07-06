Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter. The Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter. The Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.  

Mitchell's tweet: "Build ya up to tear ya down"

Mitchell and the Jazz had another very solid regular season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. 

The Jazz continue to come up short in the postseason, and the franchise is now going through big changes.  

Head coach Quin Snyder has left the franchise, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski they traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.  

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel5 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Chet Holmgren's Viral Tweet To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12764559_168388303_lowres
News

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17485145_168388303_lowres
News

Every Team's Best Hypothetical Trade Proposal For Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_13035526_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Summer League Rosters Tracker

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_18594803_168388303_lowres
News

Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren Shines In Summer League Debut

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Star Has A Shocking Theory About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago