An NBA Scout Compared This College Star To Kevin Durant

According to Kyrsten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, one NBA scout compared Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren to NBA superstar Kevin Durant when he was coming out of the University of Texas in 2007. 

The article on Yahoo! can be read in the hyperlink above, and the quote from the scout can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Central. 

"It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA. He can’t lift 135 pounds, but he can shoot the hell out of the ball and impact the game. Chet can have the same impact in a game on a different level than Durant,” an NBA scout said via Yahoo!  

Durant was the second overall pick out of the University of Texas in 2007, and came into the NBA as a very skinny player. 

However, he has never averaged less than 20 points per game, is a two-time NBA Champion and 12-time NBA All-Star. 

He has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over his 14-year NBA career. 

