One of the NBA's Most Shocking Trades Still Haunts the Mavs
It’s been nearly nine months since Nico Harrison pulled the trigger on a trade to cut ties with Luka Doncic.
Two games into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Harrison is still having a hard time winning the Dallas fan base over, even after getting the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.
via @TheHoopCentral: “FIRE NICO” chants in Dallas.
Well, winning can cure all in the NBA, and so far, the Mavericks haven’t done that.
Earlier this week, the Mavs opened up the 2025-2026 season with a matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup was highly anticipated, as it included star-studded battles between Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis—Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg.
The Spurs demolished the Mavericks, who didn’t have an answer for the two-way superstar, Wemby.
Wembanyama checked in for 30 minutes and accounted for 40 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony had a decent double-double performance with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but Flagg’s game left a lot to be desired. He checked in for 32 minutes and scored 10 points. At least he picked up a double-double with 10 rebounds.
The Mavericks were teed up for a game against the rebuilding Washington Wizards following their 125-92 loss against San Antonio. What was viewed as an easy victory for Dallas turned into a disappointing loss.
Once again, Davis turned in a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Flagg was even better with an 18-point showing, along with six assists and five rebounds. But the Mavs were stunned by the Wizards, taking on a 117-107 loss.
The second-year forward Kyshawn George had a standout performance, producing 34 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
It’s still way too early to count the Mavericks out—especially considering they are waiting for the return of their star point guard, Kyrie Irving.
However, it’s going to be a long season for Harrison as long as the struggles persist in Dallas. Since the Luka trade, Harrison hasn’t been able to escape criticism. His team missed the playoffs after an NBA Finals run, and now they are off to a 0-2 start.
Meanwhile, Doncic is donning the purple and gold, scoring over 30 points in the first half alone for the Lakers. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played, but the Mavericks have it hard right now.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.