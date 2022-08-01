One Player From Every NBA Team Set To Have A Breakout 2022-23 Season

While some teams around the NBA are still looking to fill out the back-end of their rosters, most of the league is currently relaxing and enjoying the little bit of vacation time they get every offseason.

August is usually a very quiet month around the NBA, but close to eight weeks from now, teams will begin training camp in anticipation of the 2022-23 season.

There really never is a “quiet period” in the NBA, as players around the league are constantly in the gym working out and not only trying to give their team a better advantage heading into the new year, but continue to prove themselves for a variety of reasons.

Some are looking for new contracts, some are looking to increase their playing time, some are looking to prove they can be the cornerstone of their franchise and for others, all of the above may be applicable.

During the 2021-22 season, Ja Morant, Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland, Jordan Poole, Desmond Bane and Tyrese Maxey all had breakout years with plenty of others we could mention.

Whether they made it to their first All-Star Game or proved that they can be a core option for their organization, so many players stepped up into bigger roles last year and now, looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, there are still plenty of names that stick out on each and every roster in terms of having a breakout season.

Without further ado, here is each team’s potential breakout star to watch for as we inch closer to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks - De’Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks have a lot to play for coming off of a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they ended up losing in the first-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in five games. Bringing in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to pair with fellow All-Star Trae Young in the backcourt and after both Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari were dealt, the Hawks have a new look to them.

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins are obviously the team’s “Big 3” if you will, but all eyes should be on De’Andre Hunter for a couple of reasons. Not only did he show flashes of his full potential this past year as a two-way wing, but he is entering the final year of his rookie contract and as of right now, it does not appear that Atlanta and Hunter are close on any rookie extension.

During the 2021-22 season, Hunter averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 44.2% from the floor, 37.9% from three-point range. The 24-year-old small forward has everything to gain and everything to lose heading into the new year and should the Hawks turn themselves back into a contending threat in the Eastern Conference, it is because De’Andre Hunter will continue to grow as a multi-dimensional talent. Hunter has the size, length and basketball intelligence to be the key to success for his team not only during the regular season, but in the postseason as well.

Boston Celtics - Robert Williams III

Coming off their run to the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have been very busy this offseason in terms of adding talent and juicing up their roster. Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon have been the two big names to join Boston in the offseason, yet the most notable storyline heading into the new season may very well revolve around Robert Williams III’s health.

In the playoffs, Williams was not 100% and you could see that he was bothered at times by a torn meniscus in his left knee that truly only had about a month to heal. Undergoing a partial left knee meniscectomy at the end of March, Robert Williams was back on the floor for the Celtics on April 23 in the team’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

When healthy, Williams has proven to be a force on the defensive-end of the floor and he was voted to the All-Defensive Second Team this past season, receiving 3 first team votes and 64 second team votes. A lob threat off of pick-and-roll threats and truly one of the league’s best rim-protectors, Robert Williams III is the key to success at the center position for the Boston Celtics, especially if they are to make it back to the NBA Finals and compete for their 18th championship in franchise history.

Brooklyn Nets - T.J. Warren

Who knows what the Brooklyn Nets will look like when the 2022-23 season begins. Will Kevin Durant still be on the roster? What about Kyrie Irving?

These still remain the two biggest question marks this offseason and while the Nets have a lot to sort out over the next couple of months, they may have had the most underrated free agent signing of the summer in T.J. Warren. A breakout performer in the 2020 NBA Bubble, Warren has not stepped foot on the court in an actual game since December 29, 2020 due to a foot injury he suffered four games into the 2020-21 season with the Indiana Pacers.

Sitting out the entirety of last season as he continued to work his way back from injury, Warren signed a minimum-like deal to join Brooklyn this offseason, a deal that could pay off big time for the Nets if he can stay healthy. In the NBA Bubble, T.J. Warren averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 10 games while shooting 54.1% from the floor and 47.5% from three-point range.

If both Durant and Irving begin the season with the Nets, Warren could not only end up being the hypothetical Comeback Player of the Year in the NBA, but he could end up being the team’s No. 3 option and have the breakout season many were anticipating to see from him during the 2020-21 season.

Charlotte Hornets - P.J. Washington

This offseason has been a complete mess for the Charlotte Hornets not because of moves they made, but because of 2021-22 breakout star Miles Bridges’ situation. Bridges currently faces three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, leaving his NBA future very much in doubt.

Looking ahead, LaMelo Ball figures to continue being the face of this franchise and while veteran Gordon Hayward will have to stay healthy and step up for this team, P.J. Washington suddenly becomes a major breakout candidate in Charlotte.

While he is a frontcourt option for this team at the power forward and center positions, Washington is able to step out on the wing and on the perimeter to knock down multiple three-pointers every game. Shooting 36.5% from downtown last season, P.J. Washington may very well start for the Hornets this upcoming year and he will see plenty of opportunities to step up into the No. 2 role for this team next to Ball with Bridges no longer expected to be a part of this organization.

Chicago Bulls - Patrick Williams

Missing close to five months of action this past year due to undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist after a hard fall on a dunk attempt early in the season, Patrick Williams has a chance to really step into a key role for the Chicago Bulls during the 2022-23 season. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic continue to be the focal points for this team, but the Bulls really need to tighten things up defensively and find production on the offensive-end of the floor from their secondary talents.

These are two areas that Williams can aid the Bulls in and his lengthy 6-foot-7 frame allows him to guard virtually any position on the floor. We see third-year players have breakout seasons all the time in the NBA and this year, Patrick Williams could very well end up being one of these players.

A true “3-and-D” type of wing, Williams plays with a high-motor and should end up being a key starter or sixth man type of talent for Chicago heading into the new year.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley

I know he was just the runner-up for Rookie of the Year and was voted to the All-Rookie First Team, but Evan Mobley is on the verge of becoming an NBA All-Star heading into the 2022-23 season. Cementing himself as a high-level two-way big man during his rookie year, Mobley is an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ potential success.

Cleveland came up just short of making the postseason this past year, losing twice in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, but they enter the 2022-23 season as a young team that now knows what it takes to succeed late in the year. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were the team’s two All-Stars last year, but Evan Mobley may just be the most important player on this team.

There are no limits to what Mobley can do on the floor and if he can continue to put things together on the offensive-end, we are looking at a seven-foot, 21-year-old who could very well end up averaging at least 18.0 points and at least 9.0 rebounds over the course of the season. The Cavaliers have built something special and Evan Mobley finds himself at the center of it all.

Dallas Mavericks - Josh Green

Looking at the Dallas Mavericks roster heading into the 2022-23 season, it is clear to see that they have the mindset of “running things back” with the roster they previously had with the addition of Christian Wood. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. will all be the focal points for this team once again, but with the departure of Jalen Brunson, there are minutes to be had alongside Doncic in the backcourt and out on the perimeter.

Third-year shooting guard Josh Green could very well be the guy to benefit the most from Brunson’s departure for New York and over the years, Green has shown flashes of his defensive potential. Standing 6-foot-5 with a near 6-10 wingspan, Green has the length to really be a factor in Dallas’ defensive plans and during the 2021-22 season, he shot 28-78 (35.9%) from three-point range.

The improvements he made from his rookie season to this past season were noticeable, as was the trust level the Mavericks coaching staff has in him, which is why Josh Green could once again take a big step forward heading into his third NBA season. Expect Dallas to utilize him off-the-bench as a “3-and-D” type of player who could wind up seeing 20-plus minutes some games.

Denver Nuggets - Zeke Nnaji

Finding depth behind Nikola Jokic is key for the Denver Nuggets and while they signed veteran DeAndre Jordan to a minimum deal in free agency, Zeke Nnaji is really the name the Nuggets and their fan base are wanting to see. With JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins gone, there is a clear path for Nnaji to emerge as a key frontcourt weapon for Denver this upcoming season and if he can stay healthy, the 21-year-old big man could really prove to be useful.

Denver fully believes that they are a championship contender heading into the 2022-23 season and with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning from injuries, it is clear to see why. They have depth, they have versatile defenders and they have young talents such as Bones Hyland and recently signed Bruce Brown emerging into key role players. Now, it is Zeke Nnaji’s turn to step up and the glimpses he has shown on the court offers a lot of promise to this franchise.

In 83 total games through his first two years in the league, Nnaji has only averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, but he has shot 43.9% from three-point range. A lengthy and strong power forward that can stretch his game to the perimeter, Zeke Nnaji definitely has a chance to take over the role JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap held for this team over the last several years.

Detroit Pistons - Killian Hayes

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey will get all the attention for the Detroit Pistons this upcoming year, but the potential success of this team hinders on their secondary talents and more specifically, their bench.

There are plenty of breakout candidates on this roster given their youth and Killian Hayes is definitely one of the players on this Pistons' roster that needs to have a big 2022-23 season in order to potentially keep his roster spot. Since being drafted 7th overall in 2020, Hayes has yet to put things together on either end of the floor and he still looked like a big work in progress during the 2021-22 season.

Being a lengthier guard, Killian Hayes definitely has the potential to be an impact on-ball defender for the Pistons. Being only 21-years-old, he still has time to develop, but entering the third year of his rookie deal, it is now or never for Hayes, especially with the arrival of Jaden Ivey.

Golden State Warriors - Moses Moody

It seems like every single season, the Golden State Warriors have a new young talent that emerges as part of their core unit. Eric Paschall was an All-Rookie selection during the 2019-20 season, James Wiseman showed glimpses into his full potential during the 2020-21 season and Jordan Poole really emerged as a possible future All-Star talent this past year, which ultimately ended in the Warriors winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Now, all indications point towards Moses Moody stepping up into a key bench role for Golden State not only because of the departures of Damion Lee, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. out on the perimeter and wing, but because Moody had some massive Summer League performances.

He only played in two games, but Moody led all players in scoring (27.5 PPG) in Summer League and at times during the 2021-22 season, the 20-year-old shooting guard proved to be a real threat to score with the ball in his hands. Just like Jordan Poole's recent breakout season, Moses Moody could very well end up having a key breakout year for the Warriors.

Houston Rockets - Josh Christopher

Josh Christopher played in Summer League this offseason for the Houston Rockets with two goals in mind:

1) Get better defensively and 2) Be more patient offensively.

Not only did Christopher end up finishing seventh in scoring out in Las Vegas by averaging 19.7 points per game in three total games, but the advancements he made on the defensive-end of the floor really stood out. Compared to how he looked during his rookie season, Christopher looked calmer and more comfortable this offseason, putting him in line to possibly act as the team’s sixth man this upcoming year.

Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. will be the focal points for this team, but for the Rockets to really take the next step and emerge as a young, high-potential team from their rebuild, they will need impact players on their bench. Josh Christopher is one of these players and it would not be shocking to see him come close to doubling his averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists from this past year.

Indiana Pacers - Isaiah Jackson

Myles Turner’s future with the Indiana Pacers is very much in question ahead of training camp, which is why 2021 first-round pick Isaiah Jackson has the most to gain on the Pacers roster. Going through some sort of a rebuild right now, the Pacers are looking for young talents that they can utilize around Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin.

Being an avid rim-protector already who is more than capable of being a serious lob threat as well in pick-and-roll sets alongside Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson seems like the perfect replacement for someone like Turner in Indiana.

In 36 games during his rookie season, Jackson averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.3% from the floor. Jalen Smith will once again be a focal point for this team at the power forward position, but should Myles Turner be on the move at some point, it would not be shocking to see Isaiah Jackson take over as the Pacers’ starting center given that he is more than capable of being the next young big man to emerge as a Top-10 shot-blocker in this league.

Los Angeles Clippers - John Wall

John Wall is a former five-time All-Star and he was one of the best guards in the entire league from 2014 to 2017. However, injuries have really derailed his career and Wall has only played in a total of 40 games since the start of the 2019-20 season. The last time he played in an actual NBA game was on April 23, 2021.

The 2021-22 season is a huge chance for the 31-year-old guard to prove that he can still play in the NBA at a high-level and joining the Los Angeles Clippers was the best move Wall could have made. Alongside All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, John Wall can ease himself back to full-speed and he could truly emerge as a third All-Star talent on this team like he was earlier in his career.

The Clippers are a championship contender and they basically retained their entire roster from a season ago. There are opportunities though for John Wall to lead this team’s backcourt, which is why he is primed to have a massive bounce back season in Los Angeles. At the very least, hopefully Wall can stay healthy and remain on the floor because he is too talented of a player to sit out games.

Los Angeles Lakers - Lonnie Walker IV

The 2021-22 season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers and many are still skeptical of how they will look heading into the 2022-23 season. LeBron James is now 37-years-old and not only needs Anthony Davis to remain healthy, but James needs the Lakers’ bench unit to take on a bigger role, especially if Russell Westbrook’s struggles continue.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant will all have to fill needs for this team, but Lonnie Walker IV really has a chance to have a breakout season in Los Angeles. Maybe some will be quick to point towards Talen Horton-Tucker being this guy for Los Angeles, but he has yet to really prove himself as a true offensive threat.

With the San Antonio Spurs, Walker really started to come into his own as a bench scorer and having the ability to push the pace in transition, he could end up being a key sixth man for the Lakers. Averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game last season in San Antonio, Lonnie Walker is primed to be the best scoring weapon on Los Angeles’ bench.

Memphis Grizzlies - Ziaire Williams

The 2021-22 season was a breakout season altogether for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they tied their franchise record for wins in a single season with 56 wins and first-time All-Star Ja Morant claimed the league’s Most Improved Player award. The sky's the limit for the Grizzlies heading into the new year and as he continues to work on his craft in the offseason, Ziaire Williams could be primed to have a massive second season in the league.

Memphis’ starting group is likely to remain the same with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams, but De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson both departed from the team’s bench in the offseason. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke will continue to play key bench roles for this team, but now, that No. 2 spot on the wing belongs to Ziaire Williams.

A lengthy 6-foot-8 small forward that can really fill any role on the floor, Williams is a threat to run in transition and showed glimpses of his catch-and-shoot three-point potential. Having a full offseason to become a better shooter and get more acclimated to the Grizzlies’ system, there is no doubt in my mind that Ziaire Williams will be the next best thing in Memphis.



Miami Heat - Gabe Vincent

The Miami Heat have been on the verge of being a championship-level team for quite some time now. They even made the NBA Finals down in the 2020 NBA Bubble! Having Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry gives the Heat a great chance to replicate the success they found this past season heading into the 2022-23 season, as does their depth.

Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin are key secondary pieces for the Heat, as is 26-year-old point guard Gabe Vincent. A three-point shooting threat and someone that is confident making plays for others with the ball in his hands, Vincent is an unselfish guard that is the perfect type of backup option behind Lowry.

This past year, Vincent averaged a career-high 8.7 points, career-high 3.1 assists, and his 41.7 field goal percentage and 36.8 three-point shooting percentage were both career-highs as well. Gabe Vincent has been a hidden gem for the Miami Heat through the years and it would not be surprising to see him have a big 2022-23 season, especially given that he is entering a contract year.

Milwaukee Bucks - Jevon Carter

Losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on a mission to get back to the NBA Finals and compete for their second title in the last three seasons. Adding depth has been an important factor for the Bucks these last few seasons and this offseason, they brought back Jevon Carter on a two-year, $4.6 million deal.

Carter has been in the league for four seasons now and while he is not the type of player to put up big numbers, he understands his role and is a really tough-minded on-ball defender. He does what is asked of him, which is why Carter saw his minutes increase near the end of the 2021-22 season heading into the playoffs.

With Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and now rookie MarJon Beauchamp fighting for minutes, it is unknown what kind of role Jevon Carter will hold for Milwaukee this upcoming year. However, he can definitely bring the kind of impact and intensity they need, especially on the defensive-end of the floor, to win the Eastern Conference again.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaylen Nowell

The Minnesota Timberwolves are very excited about what the 2022-23 season could look like for them and one of their young talents they are excited to see more from is Jaylen Nowell. After playing well near the end of the 2020-21 season, Nowell saw his minutes increase and he delivered for the Timberwolves, displaying his versatility as an on-ball or off-ball guard on either end of the floor.

Finding backcourt depth is pivotal for the Timberwolves and while they addressed this need by signing veterans Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes, Jaylen Nowell figures to be a big part of this team’s second-unit. In 62 games last season, Nowell averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 assists and shot 39.4% from three-point range.

Having a high understanding for where to be on the floor, Nowell has a chance to truly be this team’s sixth man during the 2022-23 season.



New Orleans Pelicans - Trey Murphy III

While he did not play much during his rookie season, Trey Murphy III checks off all the boxes on being the next big thing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Outside of their stars in CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, New Orleans is going to need others to step up if they are to turn themselves into a championship contender and the developmental work the Pelicans did with Murphy this past season was put on display in Summer League.

Playing in just two Summer League games, Trey Murphy III averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 50.0% from the floor, 26.7% from three-point range. A true “3-and-D” type of wing that has the length to disrupt passing lanes, the 22-year-old wing could follow in the footsteps of Herb Jones and be the Pelicans’ new breakout performer.

From his skill on the court to his attitude off of it, there is nothing not to like about Trey Murphy, which is why he is definitely a dark-horse for being one of the league’s most improved players. Murray putting together a year like Desmond Bane just had in Memphis would not shock me in the least.



New York Knicks - Immanuel Quickley

Will they trade for Donovan Mitchell or will the New York Knicks hold onto what they have?

Either way, Immanuel Quickley is going to act as the Knicks’ sixth man and he has been nothing but consistent early on in his career. He averaged 11.4 points per game during his rookie season and then this past year, Quickley averaged 11.3 points per game. Through two seasons, he has shot 36.5% from three-point range.

A crafty and agile guard that can play with or without the ball in his hands offensively, Quickley plays with a certain level of swag that resonates with his teammates and the entire New York fanbase. Maybe RJ Barrett will elevate his game to an All-Star-level or maybe the Knicks do pull-the-trigger and trade for Donovan Mitchell, but the one thing that will remain constant with this team is the bench production they are set to receive from Immanuel Quickley once again.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Aleksej Pokusevski

A fan-favorite on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Aleksej Pokusevski remains a mystery. His skillset is very unique for a lengthy 7-foot wing, yet we have no idea what to expect from this Thunder team heading into the 2022-23 season.

Obviously Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will be the points of emphasis for this team, but the rest of this roster's minutes are up-in-the-air and for the taking. Heading into his third season, Pokusevski definitely earned himself a larger role near the end of the 2021-22 season and if he can begin to knock down three-point shots with consistency, he will become a valued part of Oklahoma City’s main rotation.

There are so many breakout candidates on the Thunder’s roster heading into the new season simply because of how young of a team they are. If there is one guy that everyone is rooting for though, it is Aleksej Pokusevski.

Orlando Magic - Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs had a relatively disappointing rookie season for the Orlando Magic simply because he could not stay healthy. After suffering a fractured right thumb, Suggs then dealt with an ankle injury during the second-half of the season, ultimately undergoing surgery in May.

Playing in a total of 48 games during the 2021-22 season, Suggs averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and shot 36.1% from the floor. With a full offseason to rejuvenate and settle in with his teammates, Jalen Suggs could wind up having a massive “sophomore” campaign.

Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero will have the attention of every team the Magic play, which is why Suggs could quietly emerge as a top-tier option for this team on both ends of the floor. Jalen Suggs was taken fifth overall a year ago for a reason and while Orlando’s backcourt is crowded, the 21-year-old guard will still see well over 20 minutes per game, potentially leading to a more well-polished season.

Philadelphia 76ers - Paul Reed

Not addressing their frontcourt for depth behind Joel Embiid at all in free agency, it seems clear that Paul Reed will enter the 2022-23 season as the Philadelphia 76ers No. 2 center. With Embiid out of the lineup at points this past season, Reed really stepped up and began to show his abilities to be an impact rebounder and lengthy rim-protector. His best game came against the Detroit Pistons in the Sixers' final regular season game, as Reed had 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and a block in 21 minutes.

It is hard to imagine that Embiid will play in all 82 games next season and even with his high volume of minutes, the 76ers still need some depth behind him. Paul Reed is ready to take that next step heading into his third NBA season and if Philadelphia is to be a real title contender, depth will need to play a huge role for them.

Phoenix Suns - Josh Okogie

The Phoenix Suns core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton is back for yet another season even though there was some skepticism surrounding the futures of Bridges, Crowder and Ayton in trade talks for Kevin Durant. Nonetheless, this team is almost exactly the same and will once again be a title contender in the Western Conference.

The changes Phoenix made though were to their bench, as the team added Damion Lee, Jock Landale and former first-round pick Josh Okogie. While he may not necessarily have a breakout, career-year like others featured on this list, Okogie will be utilized by the Suns as a strong wing defender.

Possessing a 7-foot wingspan as a 6-4 wing, Josh Okogie is the perfect type of player for the Suns to utilize in their second-unit for defensive purposes. Monty Williams is a smart, defensive-minded coach, Mikal Bridges is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and there are plenty of other smart, veteran defenders on this roster, which is why Okgoie will be able to settle in early on and learn more about how to be a high-impact defensive player over the course of the year. Getting offensive production from him, specifically from the three-point line, would be an added bonus for Phoenix.

Portland Trail Blazers - Trendon Watford

From signing a two-way contract during a lost season to earning himself a standard NBA deal to winning the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason and earning the Summer League Championship Game MVP award, Trendon Watford is on his way to being a key part of the Blazers’ rotation.

Averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and shooting 53.2% from the floor in 48 total games with Portland last season, Watford is expected to see chunks of time early on in the year behind Jusuf Nurkic at center. We should not expect a huge, massive breakout season by Trendon Watford, but he could easily be an impact player by averaging around 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game off-the-bench.

The Portland Trail Blazers are wanting to get back to the playoffs as soon as possible and with Nurkic’s durability in question, Watford could end up playing a key role in the team’s second-unit.

Sacramento Kings - Trey Lyles

Traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Sacramento Kings ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Trey Lyles figures to be a key part of the Kings’ frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season. A stretch power forward that is comfortable playing out on the perimeter, Lyles could turn into a valuable member of Sacramento’s bench.

In 24 total games with the Kings last season, 20 in which he started, Trey Lyles averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and he shot 48.9% from the floor, 36.5% from three-point range. He also recorded two double-doubles in those 24 games.

The Kings are looking to end their long 16-year playoff drought and as result, they will be searching for production outside their All-Star-like talents in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Expect Trey Lyles to serve as Sabonis’ backup early on in the season and possibly be a reliable three-point shooter on this roster.

San Antonio Spurs - Devin Vassell

Dejounte Murray is gone and the San Antonio Spurs have entered what looks to be a full-blown rebuild. Likely tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in order to possibly select French sensation Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are going to be giving everyone on their roster minutes during the 2022-23 season in search of who could potentially join their future core alongside Keldon Johnson.

Last year’s first-round pick Joshua Primo figures to see his minutes and production increase, as does soon-to-be third-year wing Devin Vassell. Coming out of Florida State in 2020 as the 11th overall selection in the draft, Vassell was taken by San Antonio with the intention of him being a key perimeter threat on offense and someone that can be relied upon defensively.

Coming off a year in which he averaged a career-high 12.3 points and a career-high 1.1 steals, Vassell figures to hold a key role potentially in the Spurs starting-unit to begin the new season. While he may not have a breakout, All-Star-like season like Dejounte Murray had for San Antonio, it is not hard to see Devin Vassell increasing his production to around 14.0 points per game and possibly emerging as a 38.0 percent-plus three-point shooter. All he needs is time and Vassell will see quite a bit of that in his third season with the Spurs.

Toronto Raptors - Dalano Banton

It is looking more and more likely that the Toronto Raptors will hold off on a possible Kevin Durant deal with the Brooklyn Nets, meaning their entire starting-five from a season ago will be back to try and make a real championship push. Adding depth to their bench in the offseason, the Raptors figure to once again be a solid defensive unit and a team with a lot of potential to grow offensively, especially if they stay healthy.

Finding depth behind Fred VanVleet in the backcourt is imperative and while third-year guard and former first-round pick Malachi Flynn could see an uptick in minutes, Dalano Banton definitely raised some eyebrows recently with his play in Summer League. Averaging team-highs in points (16.3), rebounds (5.3), assists (4.3), steals (2.0) and three-point shooting percentage (46.2%) in four total games in Las Vegas, Banton proved that he can be a reliable bench presence for Toronto.

Standing about 6-foot-9 with about a 6-10 wingspan, Dalano Banton is a lengthy guard that is more than comfortable with the ball in his hands offensively. He is unselfish and more importantly, he is just an all-around smart basketball player on both ends. Role players with these kinds of instincts were a big reason why head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors won a championship in 2019, which is why Banton will likely work his way into a key role off-the-bench this upcoming year.

Utah Jazz - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Rudy Gobert is no longer in Utah and by the start of the season, the Utah Jazz may be without Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and others depending on if they continue their “selling spree” on the trade market and look to rebuild ahead of training camp.

Should Mitchell be on the move ahead of opening night, Nickeil Alexander-Walker could very well be the one player on Utah’s roster with the most to gain. The 6-foot-6 combo guard showed flashes of his full potential in two-and-a-half seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and if he can figure out his three-point shot, Alexander-Walker could end up being a key part of the potential rebuild that is on the horizon for the Jazz.

Turning 24-years-old in September, Nickeil Alexander-Walker still has plenty of time to grow as an all-around threat offensively and even if Donovan Mitchell and others remain on this roster, the former first-round pick is only going to get better with time. The Jazz acquired Alexander-Walker with a purpose last season and we could finally see why they traded for him soon.

Washington Wizards - Monte Morris

Last but certainly not least, we have to talk about the Washington Wizards not only because they are the final team we have yet to mention, but because they made one of the best trades of the offseason in my mind. Moving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets, Washington was able to acquire Will Barton and potentially their starting point guard in Monte Morris.

Heading into his sixth year in the NBA, Morris ended up starting in 74 of the 75 games he played in last season with Denver due to Jamal Murray being out and the former Iowa State Cyclone delivered, averaging career-highs in points (12.6), rebounds (3.0), assists (4.4) and minutes (29.9). He recorded an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.27 to 1 during the 2021-22 season and Morris shot 39.5% from three-point range as well.

Monte Morris is confident and is more than capable of leading an offense as his team’s starting point guard, which is why he is in store for a big 2022-23 campaign alongside Bradley Beal in the Wizards’ backcourt. It is just him and Delon Wright at the point guard position, which is why Morris has a chance to really take the next step in his career.