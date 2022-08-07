WATCH: Viral Video Of Royce O'Neal On Saturday

On Saturday, August 6, a video is going viral of Royce O'Neal being guarded by his mom.

O'Neal put a move on her, and she fell to the ground.

The 29-year-old veteran has spent the first five seasons of his NBA career playing for the Utah Jazz, but this summer he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski on June 30: "The Nets are acquiring the Jazz's Royce O'Neal in a trade for a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Brooklyn is sending the lesser of their own, Houston or Philadelphia's 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

With the Jazz, he averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.

They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

In 2021, they were the best team in the NBA during the regular season, but they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round of the playoffs.

As for the Nets, they had been seen as a contender before the season began, but they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they were swept by the Boston Celtics.

There are a lot of unknowns about the roster right now.

On June 30, Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."