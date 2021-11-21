Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

The Golden State Warriors are on fire to start the 2021-22 NBA season, and have a 14-2 record in their first 16 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight years, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Based on the way they have started the new season it appears as if they will break out of their slump, and once again be considered one of the premier teams in the league.

I think that they should do something that would add to the exciting start to their season.

I believe that they should bring back NBA veteran Monta Ellis.

Why Should The Warriors Bring Back Monta Ellis?

Ellis has played for the Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks and Pacers over his 12-year career.

The 36-year-old has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season when he averaged 8.5 points per game for the Pacers.

While he's been out of the league for a while, he reportedly had workouts over the offseason for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks (see tweet below from Kelly Iko of The Athletic on September 4, and Shams Chariana of The Athletic on September 2).

Clearly, there was some interest in Ellis to return to playing in the NBA.

He would likely only be signed for a veterans minimum deal, so money is not an issue for any team to sign him, and a team could probably even bring him without guaranteeing his salary for the entire year.

Therefore, the Warriors should bring him in.

There is no risk.

He was an absolute fan-favorite for years when he played for the Warriors from 2005 to the middle of the 2012 season.

As a 24-year-old he averaged 25.5 points per game, and after the Warriors drafted Steph Curry in 2009 he played in the backcourt with the now two-time MVP for several years.

Nothing would make for a better story then for Ellis to come back to the team he started his career with, and win an NBA Championship.

The Warriors have a very young team who does not have the experience that some of their other title teams had, and at the very worst Ellis would provide good veteran leadership as a respected former star and someone who has multiple years of playoff experience.