Opinion: Steph Curry Proved He's The Best Player In The World As The Warriors Blow Out The Nets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors went into Brooklyn, New York, and crushed the Nets 117-99 on their home floor at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The Warriors advanced to 12-2 on the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, but are still 9-3 in their last 12 games after starting out the season 1-2.

Curry had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the game, and I believe that he is the best player in the NBA right now.

Why is Curry the best player in the world?

A lot of people want to say the Golden State Warriors were a super team for years and Curry had tons of help.

They'd be correct in that sentiment.

However, there is context that is needed.

The Warriors had an incredible starting lineup that featured Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

They went to the NBA Finals three straight times with that lineup, and won two NBA Championships.

All of that is true, but what about before Durant showed up?

Curry and the Warriors had already been to two straight NBA Finals and won a title.

The reason they even had the ability to sign Durant in the summer of 2016 was because of how much cap space they had due to the fact that all of the Warriors stars had been drafted by the team minus Andre Iguodala.

Curry turned the franchise into a juggernaut, not Durant or anyone else.

Sure, he had help from Thompson and Green, but Curry is the reason the Warriors have been the dynasty they've been.

None of what happened happens without Curry.

Fast-forward to Tuesday evening, and the Warriors have a young team that does not even have Thompson on the floor right now, and a much different Green than he was in his All-Star days.

Yet, Curry at 33-years-old, has them crushing the Nets in Brooklyn, and the Warriors have come out of the gate on the new season as the undisputed best team.

The Warriors look like they could be making a run for their fourth championship in the last eight years.

If Thompson comes back and plays like himself, which is a five-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, it's going to be scary for the rest of the NBA.

Curry is averaging 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game and could very well be on his way to winning his fourth NBA Championship and third MVP Award this season.