Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

    • November 30, 2021
    Opinion: The Bucks Made This Roster Move That The Nets Should Have Done
    Publish date:

    Opinion: The Bucks Made This Roster Move That The Nets Should Have Done

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to sign DeMarcus Cousins. I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should have signed the former All-Star.
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Milwaukee Bucks are going to sign DeMarcus Cousins (see tweets below and read article here). 

    Cousins is a four-time All-Star, and while several injuries have derailed his once promising career, he is still an intriguing pickup for the defending NBA Champions. 

    I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should have signed Cousins. 

    Why should the Nets have signed Cousins?

    The Nets are a team that is built around superstars, and aging veterans with experience. 

    However, Blake Griffin and Paul Milsap (who relatively play the same position as Cousins) have been off to a poor start to the season. 

    Griffin is 32-years-old and averaging just 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 31.8% shooting from the field. 

    Milsap hasn't been any better; the 36-year-old has averages of 2.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and shooting 34.9% from the field. 

    Therefore, the Nets should have gone out and signed Cousins instead of the Bucks. 

    If the Nets have any chance of a winning a title this season they will have to go through the Bucks (the team that beat them in the playoffs last season) and this move was a solid one for the Bucks. 

    Cousins is low-risk, because if he doesn't work out they can waive him, but if he works out he has the potential to be a game-changer.

    He's younger (31-years-old) than both Griffin and Milsap, and last season he averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 42.6% shooting from the field in 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. 

    The move could end up being nothing, but there is also a chance the Bucks may have just gotten an absolute steal that the Nets should have gotten. 

