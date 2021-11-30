Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Milwaukee Bucks are going to sign DeMarcus Cousins (see tweets below and read article here).

Cousins is a four-time All-Star, and while several injuries have derailed his once promising career, he is still an intriguing pickup for the defending NBA Champions.

I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should have signed Cousins.

Why should the Nets have signed Cousins?

The Nets are a team that is built around superstars, and aging veterans with experience.

However, Blake Griffin and Paul Milsap (who relatively play the same position as Cousins) have been off to a poor start to the season.

Griffin is 32-years-old and averaging just 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 31.8% shooting from the field.

Milsap hasn't been any better; the 36-year-old has averages of 2.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and shooting 34.9% from the field.

Therefore, the Nets should have gone out and signed Cousins instead of the Bucks.

If the Nets have any chance of a winning a title this season they will have to go through the Bucks (the team that beat them in the playoffs last season) and this move was a solid one for the Bucks.

Cousins is low-risk, because if he doesn't work out they can waive him, but if he works out he has the potential to be a game-changer.

He's younger (31-years-old) than both Griffin and Milsap, and last season he averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 42.6% shooting from the field in 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The move could end up being nothing, but there is also a chance the Bucks may have just gotten an absolute steal that the Nets should have gotten.