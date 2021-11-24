Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are 15-2 in their first 17 games of the 2021-22 NBA season, and clearly the best team in the league.

The scariest part is that five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman have yet to even play in a game this season.

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons (they had made the NBA Finals five years in a row prior to that), they appear to be on track to be headed towards being a contender once again.

I think that they should go out and make a trade for 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram.

Why should the Warriors trade for Ingram?

The Warriors look like they could win an NBA Championship this season, but in the playoffs no team can ever have enough for a seven game series.

Ingram is only 24-years-old, and was an All-Star during the 2019-20 season.

On the season, he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

He's also shooting 39.3% from the three-point range.

Right now, the New Orleans Pelicans are off to a dreadful start to the season with a 3-16 record in their first 19 games, and the playoffs will more than likely be out of the equation for them this season.

Their best move is to stock up on draft picks, and continue to add young players to the roster.

Not to mention if they do poorly this season they can land themselves a top-five pick.

The Warriors had a player by the name of Kevin Durant for three seasons, and made the NBA Finals in all three of those seasons (winning twice).

No, Ingram is nowhere near the player that Durant is, but they have a very similar body and play a very similar style of basketball.

The Warriors already proved that they can add a player like Durant into a lineup with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, so it's clear that there would be no problem adding in Ingram.

The Warriors also have a high paid player in Andrew Wiggins they could use to match salaries, and have a plethora of young players they could send to New Orleans to entice them.

While there has been no reported interest from either side, I think that a deal would help the Pelicans in their rebuilding process, and help the Warriors in their pursuit of their fourth title in the last seven years.