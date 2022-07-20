Skip to main content
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

Carmelo Anthony spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is now a free agent. I believe that the Miami Heat should take a look at him. The ten-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career on the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

NBA free agency began on June 30, so it's now three weeks into the offseason and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. 

Anthony averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. 

I believe that he would be a good addition for the Miami Heat next season. 

Why The Heat? 

Last season, the Heat came just one game away from making the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. 

They lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Heat are a veteran led team with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. 

In addition, the culture that they have with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra is one of the best in the league. 

At 38-years-old, Anthony is far from his prime, which saw him has one of the best players in league history. 

Yet, he proved last season that he can still be a key veteran off the bench, who can hit the three-point shot consistently. 

The Heat lost P.J. Tucker this offseason, and he was their veteran forward, who could knock the three-point shot. 

Anthony is not the level of defender that Tucker is, but he could play a similar role for them if he committed to the defensive side of the ball. 

On offense, he could be even more of a scoring threat than Tucker was. 

Anthony has not always been on teams that had a great surrounding cast, and this would be one of the best team he has ever played on. 

The Heat should consider making the signing. 

