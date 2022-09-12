Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This 12-Year Veteran

The Miami Heat are coming off a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, their star point guard Kyle Lowry dealt with an injury during the NBA Playoffs (he also missed 19 games during the regular season).

Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion, but at 36-years-old he cannot be counted on in the way that he once was.

On Monday, September 12, there are still plenty of good free agents available to be signed, and one of them is 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe.

The veteran point guard played in 54 games last season, and averaged a very solid 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

I believe that he would be a great addition to the Heat.

Why?

This late into free agency, it's unlikely that Bledsoe will sign for anything more than the veteran's minimum.

Therefore, he would be the perfect addition to the Heat's bench.

Over his career, he has mainly been a starter, but now that he is 32 years old, he might be better suited off the bench.

He would the perfect insurance against any possibility of Lowry getting injured or showing any sort of decline.

This way the Heat could feel comfortable giving Lowry a lot of rest during the long NBA season.

Bledsoe has career averages of 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 756 regular season games.

He's also played in 48 NBA Playoff games.

This could be the kind of move that would pay off huge dividends during the playoffs.

Bledsoe played his college basketball for Kentucky, and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.