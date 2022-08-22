Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This Former 7th Overall Pick

On August 22, Ben McLemore is still a free agent, and he is available to be signed by any team in the NBA.

The former Kansas star has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers over his nine seasons in the NBA.

He was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Kings.

I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing him.

Why?

McLemore came out of college with what looked like the potential to be a very good NBA player.

While he has come nowhere close to being a star, he is still a serviceable role player with nearly a decade of NBA experience.

He's also still just 29-years-old, so he young enough that in the right system he could still have a career-year.

The Heat are notorious for having a great culture, and getting the best out of their players.

Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent were three players that did not get drafted, but the Heat have helped turn into fabulous role players.

All three players played at least 23 minutes per contest during the regular season, and helped the Heat be the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the Heat were to add McLemore into their system, I think they could turn him into a very valuable role player.

While playing with the Rockets in 2020, McLemore averaged 10.1 points per contest on 40% shooting from the three-point range.

The Rockets were a contender that season (fourth seed in the Western Conference) just like the Heat are now.

I think that both the Heat and McLemore could benefit from a partnership.