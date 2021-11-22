Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    I think that the New York Knicks should go out and sign LiAngelo Ball. The Knicks are going to be a playoff team and there is absolutely no downside.
    I think that the New York Knicks should go out and sign LiAngelo Ball. The Knicks are going to be a playoff team and there is absolutely no downside.

    The New York Knicks defeated the Houston Rockets 106-99 in Texas on Saturday night to improve to 9-7 in their first 16 games. 

    After making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, the Knicks are once again a good team.  

    The addition of Tom Thibodeau as head coach proved to change their entire culture around, and he won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award last season. 

    I think that the Knicks should sign LiAngelo Ball and give the middle Ball brother a shot, because he is a 22-year-old forward who can defend and shoot the basketball. 

    Right now, he plays for the Charlotte Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm, and in his first game he exploded off of the bench. 

    He went off for 22 points in just 24 minutes, and shot 9/13 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range. 

    This is also coming off of the NBA Summer League where he averaged 9.6 points per game in five games, and in the first game he had 16 points, two steals and drilled five three-pointers. 

    Lonzo Ball is thriving on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and LaMelo Ball is coming off of being the Rookie of The Year for the Charlotte Hornets. 

    Sure, LiAngelo is not the prospect that they ever were, but he has gotten an unfair reputation of not being good.  

    I think that playing for coach Thibodeau would help turn him into a legitimate NBA role player, and the fans at Madison Square Garden in New York City would love him. 

    While there has been no reported interest, I think the Knicks should consider making the move. 

