Opinion: This Team Should Trade For Zion Williamson

I believe that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade for Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson has yet to play in a game this season for the New Orleans Pelicans due to injury, and while he is in his third season in the NBA he has only played in 85 games so far. 

When he has played he has proven to live up to the hype as one of the best young players in the NBA. 

The 2019 first overall pick has career averages of 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, and made the All-Star game last season. 

He also has a career field goal percentage of over 60%. 

I believe that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade for Williamson either during the off-season or next season at the trading deadline. 

Why the Knicks?

The Knicks had been one of the best surprises in the NBA last year when they went 41-31, and got home-court advantage in the playoffs as the fourth seed. 

However, this season they have been a big disappointment, and entered the All-Star break as the 12th seed in the east with a 24-35 record. 

In college, Williamson played with Knicks players Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett at Duke, so the three of them could be reunited. 

Their roster is in an interesting position as the Knicks have a mix of super young players, but also have veterans such as Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose.   

If the Pelicans were to ever trade Williamson, they already have Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, so some of the Knicks veterans could be a good fit in New Orleans

At the end of the day, the Pelicans probably want to keep Williamson for his entire career, but in the NBA a trade is always possible for any player. 

