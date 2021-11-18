Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets got absolutely embarrassed by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

By winning 117-99, the Warriors advanced to 12-2, which is the best record in the entire NBA and the Nets fell to 10-5 on the season.

Steph Curry was getting MVP chants on the road against a team that has Kevin Durant and James Harden (see tweet below from Warriors on NBCS).

Curry had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists and absolutely made Harden and Durant look inferior on their home-floor.

Durant only scored 19 points in the game.

Curry is also doing all of this without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman (both yet to play this season).

The Nets are a team that is supposed to win a championship, because they have a big-three of Harden, Durant and Irving.

Yet, Irving has not played in one game this season.

Due to the New York City mandate for vaccines, Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and while he is eligible to play in road games, the Nets said before the season that he would not be part of the team until he could be a full-participant (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).

While the Nets have a solid record, they have had some really bad losses against other good teams.

They've been blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Warriors, and lost by double-digits to the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.

Last season in the second round of the playoffs Irving got hurt, and the Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs; including a loss on their home court in Game 7.

It's clear, the Nets are not a title contender without Irving.

This team was built to have a big-three leading the way with solid veterans to be role players behind them.

Without Irving everything is thrown off.

They need to move Irving to a team that he can go and be eligible to play for (because he's one of the greatest players ever), and they need to get an All-Star caliber in return.

Otherwise, the Nets are just delaying the inevitable of losing early in the playoffs once again.