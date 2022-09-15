Skip to main content
Orlando Magic Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

Orlando Magic Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

The Orlando Magic have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Going 22-60 last season, the Orlando Magic have now finished with under 30 wins in four of the last six seasons and currently find themselves in the midst of another rebuilding process.

However, Orlando does have a lot of talented, young players on their roster, highlighted by this year’s top overall pick in Paolo Banchero. Having Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and others as well, the Magic could very well surprise many during this upcoming 2022-23 season.

Perhaps they will do so in their new threads as well, as the Magic showed off their new Statement Edition jersey for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

If you asked fans of the NBA what their favorite jerseys league-wide have been through the years, many would be quick to point out the Magic’s “throwback” jerseys, the classic blue jersey with white vertical stripes.

This upcoming year, the Magic seem to be keeping this trend alive, but with a different twist. The blue jersey remains for the Magic, but this year, it will have black vertical stripes.

The new uniform will debut for the team on October 22, the team’s home opener against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. These new statement jerseys will be worn at ten different home games this upcoming season.

Still in the midst of a rebuilding process, Orlando could definitely take a major step forward this upcoming year in head coach Jamahl Mosley’s second season at the helm. They certainly have depth at every position and in time, the hope is that this young core could really blossom and become something special.

Could that happen during the 2022-23 season for the Orlando Magic?

Orlando will open up the 2022-23 season on the road in Detroit to take on the Pistons on October 19. 

Tags
terms:
Orlando MagicNBA News

USATSI_12855481_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Player Has Won The Most Games Over The Last 10 Seasons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18081322_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14383873_168388303_lowres
News

This Piece Of Michael Jordan Memorabilia Just Sold For Over $10 Million

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18015215_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Russell Westbrook Will Have Fans Very Excited

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17637321_168388303_lowres
News

Tom Thibodeau's Future In New York Could Depend On 2022-23 Season Results

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19044799_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Posts 4 Photos After Introductory Press Conference

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9567551_168388303_lowres
News

When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10608742_168388303_lowres
News

Orlando Magic Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel