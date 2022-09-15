Orlando Magic Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

Going 22-60 last season, the Orlando Magic have now finished with under 30 wins in four of the last six seasons and currently find themselves in the midst of another rebuilding process.

However, Orlando does have a lot of talented, young players on their roster, highlighted by this year’s top overall pick in Paolo Banchero. Having Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and others as well, the Magic could very well surprise many during this upcoming 2022-23 season.

Perhaps they will do so in their new threads as well, as the Magic showed off their new Statement Edition jersey for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

If you asked fans of the NBA what their favorite jerseys league-wide have been through the years, many would be quick to point out the Magic’s “throwback” jerseys, the classic blue jersey with white vertical stripes.

This upcoming year, the Magic seem to be keeping this trend alive, but with a different twist. The blue jersey remains for the Magic, but this year, it will have black vertical stripes.

The new uniform will debut for the team on October 22, the team’s home opener against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. These new statement jerseys will be worn at ten different home games this upcoming season.

Still in the midst of a rebuilding process, Orlando could definitely take a major step forward this upcoming year in head coach Jamahl Mosley’s second season at the helm. They certainly have depth at every position and in time, the hope is that this young core could really blossom and become something special.

Could that happen during the 2022-23 season for the Orlando Magic?

Orlando will open up the 2022-23 season on the road in Detroit to take on the Pistons on October 19.