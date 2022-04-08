Here's What Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley Said Following Loss To Charlotte Hornets

The 2021-22 NBA season has not been easy for the Orlando Magic whatsoever, but the future is definitely looking bright for them given their abundance of young talents.

Their two first-round picks from 2021 in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have each shown flashes of their full potential, Mo Bamba has come into his own in his fourth season at the center position, Wendell Carter Jr. emerged as a key double-double threat down-low and Cole Anthony has proven that he can be a scoring threat in the backcourt.

Despite their 21-60 record, the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have learned a lot about themselves this season and first-year head coach Jamahl Mosley is committed to this journey with his young team, as he was optimistic after a 27-point loss on the road in Charlotte.

“The one message that we continue to have is us sticking together and fighting for one another,” Mosley said. “It is good that we hang our hats on being a together team and holding each other accountable and keeping each other tight. I want our guys to continue to stay together, to keep fighting for one another and just staying the course.”

Rebuilding is never fun for any professional athlete or organization, but for the Magic, they have been able to find joy in this season through one another.

They may be young and inexperienced, but this year’s Orlando Magic squad always has a ton of fight in them, which has helped them pick up a handful of decent wins on the season.

“Guys go down, but we also ask that the next man up mentality. Continue to come in the game, do your job, continue to protect and work with your teammates. We did a good job of that…”

Whether it has been injuries, foul trouble or anything else, this youthful Magic team has stuck together all year long, which definitely has to be a welcoming sign for this coaching staff and front-office as they continue their rebuild heading into the offseason.

Orlando will close out the 2021-22 season in front of their home fans on Sunday against their in-state rivals in the Miami Heat.

