Magic And Knicks Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

The Knicks come into the night with a 1-1 record after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies but beating the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Magic are still looking for their first win of the season.

They are 0-3 with losses to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.

For the game on Monday, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Magic have a lot of young talent, such as 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero.

The former Duke star is off to a sensational start to his NBA career averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.

If they are able to develop their roster successfully, they will be a playoff team soon.

The Knicks are in an interesting spot where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021 and got a home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs (they ended up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round).

However, they were the 11th seed this past season and missed the playoffs and play-in tournament.

Julius Randle has led the team in scoring to start the season averaging 19.5 points per game.