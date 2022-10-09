Skip to main content
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player

On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
The Orlando Magic are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but they have a lot of talent that could make them an excellent team in the near future.

In the preseason, they are 2-1 after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks in consecutive games (their one loss was against the Memphis Grizzlies).

On Saturday, the team announced a series of roster moves that also included the signing of a recent Los Angeles Clippers player (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Magic PR: "The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guards Alex Morales and Jay Scrubb, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, the terms of the deals are not disclosed."

The team also announced that they have waived Aleem Ford and Zavier Simpson.  

Scrubb has played for the Clippers over the last two seasons, and in 2021-22, he played in 18 games averaging 2.7 points per contest on 39.1% shooting from the field.

In the Showcase Cup (G League), he put up a respectable 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest on 46.4% shooting from the field in ten games.  

As for Morales, he played three seasons of college basketball for Wagner and did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer. 

The 24-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field during his final season. 

The Magic will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they go on the road to play the Detroit Pistons. 

