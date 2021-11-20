Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for the game on Friday against the Nets in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Their full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Earlier in the week, the Magic picked up a nice win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
However, they are just 4-11 on the season in their first 15 games are a young team that is in rebuilding mode.
As for the Nets, they are 11-5 after starting the season 1-2 and are coming off of a win at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
They are playing the game without their best player Kevin Durant, who is missing his first game of the season after playing in the first 16 games.
