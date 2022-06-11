Warriors Shocking Starter For Game 4

For Game 4 of the NBA finals on Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors had a different starter in their starting lineup than they usually do.

They inserted reserve forward Otto Porter Jr. into the lineup ahead of Kevon Looney.

Less than five minutes into the first quarter, the Warriors subbed out Porter Jr. and put back in Looney.

The Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the series after they lost Game 3 by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

If the Warriors win Game 4 on Friday night, they will have all of the momentum back because it will be tied up at 2-2 heading back to their building.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since 2010.

