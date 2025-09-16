Outspoken NBA Vet Delivers Striking Derrick Rose Reminder
When it comes to Derrick Rose, you might not have a bigger supporter than Patrick Beverley.
The former NBA guard recently weighed in on a random discussion surrounding four NBA guards—some active, some retired—and Beverley had to leave one off the list.
Prime Derrick Rose, matched up in a group with Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie Irving, might’ve been Beverley’s top pick.
“D-Rose is on there!” Beverley said on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“What he was doing in that Miami Heat series, I’ve never seen a player… He was dunking on the Miami Heat and must’ve had like five dunks in one game. I’m going D-Rose.”
Beverley wasn’t going to leave Iverson off the list, although he might’ve considered dropping the Hall of Famer for a moment. However, Beverley made it clear that he believes Rose’s prime years are still more notewothy than Iverson’s, which is saying a lot.
“D-Rose over AI? Yes. Prime right? In the prime, he was the youngest MVP! What are you talking about. Man, if D-Rose stayed healthy? Come on, bro. Come on, bro. If D-Rose stayed healthy, we would probably be talking about the best point guard to ever play the game,” the former guard stated.
With Rose and Iverson making it through, that left two. Although Beverley is tight with Westbrook, he chose the Dallas Mavericks guard over the former MVP.
“I think I’m gonna have to leave Russ off,” Beverley said. “And I just seen the homie Russ two days ago, man.”
When it comes to accolades on the resume, Rose has a hard time matching up. He was the NBA’s MVP in 2011 and was named an All-Star three times. While he has the MVP upper hand on a player like Irving, the Mavs’ superstar has nine All-Star nods, three All-NBA nods, and an NBA Championship.
Iverson, the only Hall of Famer currently, won the NBA MVP in 2001. He made the All-Star team 11 times and had seven All-NBA nods throughout his run.
As for Westbrook, he was the MVP in 2017. He has as many All-Star games as Irving and has nine All-NBA awards. He is a two-time NBA scoring champion and a three-time NBA assists leader.
Although Beverley was betting on Rose’s ability to rule the NBA for years with good health, reality affected the former Chicago Bulls guard’s run in the NBA.
Dealing with injuries, which all started with an ACL tear during the 2012 NBA Playoffs, Rose saw his role change over time. He went from playing in at least 78 games for each of his first three NBA seasons to failing to play in more than 66 games during a season throughout the rest of his career.
After his seven-year stint with the Bulls, Rose went to the New York Knicks. He followed one season with the Knicks with stints in Cleveland, Minnesota, Detroit, Memphis, and another season in New York. Last year, Rose called it a career.