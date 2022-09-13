Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company

Steph Curry has been one of the most popular players in the NBA for the last eight seasons, and in that period, he has also won four NBA Championships, two MVPs and a Finals MVP.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics back in June. They have solidified themselves as one of the best dynasties in sports history.

Basketball shoes are some of the most popular endorsement deals for companies and players.

Curry has been with Under Armour since 2013, and apparently that deal may go for a lot longer.

Recently, Matt Sullivan did a profile on Curry for Rolling Stone, and he reported that Curry could be signing a lifetime deal with the brand (h/t Bleacher Report).

Sullivan (via his article in Rolling Stone): "He’s nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1 billion."

Curry has already made over $254.7 million from the NBA (not counting endorsements), and by the time his contract with the Warriors expires, he will be at over $470 million in NBA earnings.

Therefore, a lifetime deal with Under Armor would be remarkable, considering what he has already made.

He was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors and has played all 13 seasons of his career with them.

The 34-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the past eight seasons (he did not make the All-Star Game until he was 25-years-old in 2014).

His career averages are 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest in 826 regular season games (on 47.3% from the field and 42.8% from 3P).

He's also played in 134 playoff games and has averages of 26.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest (on 45.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range).

The former Davidson star is also the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made.