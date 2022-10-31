Pacers And Nets Starting Lineups

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are once again facing off in New York at Barclays Center.

For the game, each team has announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Duarte, Hield, Smith, Turner on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Monday."

The Pacers defeated the Nets 125-116 on Saturday evening, which was a big upset.

They are now 3-4 in their first seven games of the season, which is not terrible considering they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Over the last year, they have traded away talented veterans such as Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon.

Tyrese Haliburton is leading the team averaging 23.4 points and 10.0 assists per contest to start the season.

As for the Nets, they have been off to a terrible start in their first six games.

They are currently 1-5 and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

With a talented roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, they are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Yet, they barely even look like a playoff team to start the season.

Even with the tough start, Durant is averaging 32.0 points per contest on 51.2% shooting from the field, and Irving is averaging 30.5 points per contest on 47.5% shooting.

This will be a game the Nets need to win.