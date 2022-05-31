First-time NBA Head Coach Ime Udoka Disappointed Being Passed Over, Now Proving Teams Like the Pacers Wrong

INDIANAPOLIS — Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been just what the team needed. A new voice, new perspective and, as a former NBA player himself, the ability to hold players accountable.

The Celtics hung on to beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, now advancing to play the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The path for Udoka to be a head coach hasn't been straight and it took time. After several stops in the NBA as a player, he retired and became a Spurs assistant in 2012. A decade ago.

Udoka, 44, was an assistant in San Antonio for Gregg Popovich for seven seasons. He then spent one season in Philadelphia and last season in Brooklyn before being hired in Boston.

Before then, though, he interviewed with many teams, including the Pacers in 2020. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard led a search of more than a dozen candidates. League executives and agents were shock when he hired Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren out of left field.

It didn't pan out and Bjorkgren was fired eight months later. And then Rick Carlisle was hired last July, returning to Indiana for his third stint with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Udoka helped the Celtics get over the top and instilled the defensive mentality the Pacers have been without. Having talented players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also helps.

This was all made possible after Zionsville, Ind. native Brad Stevens elected to move into the front office, then hire Udoka to guide the team.

In an interview over the weekend with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Udoka discussed his path to the finals as a first-time head coach, and how it wasn't easy (or direct).

"Detroit, Indiana, Cleveland," Udoka said. “I can go down the list. That was tough because I believe I was ready. But I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization that’s pushing for winning and championships. You can be in a lot of different situations. There are only 30 teams and I get that, but to not be in a rebuild and being in an expectation pressure-filled situation, I wouldn’t trade that in any day.

“The one thing I would say is the disappointment of coming in second a few years really hurt. But if you told me I’d have to wait for Boston and get [bypassed] by some of the ones that I got beat out on, it's a no-brainer for me. I’m happy to be in Boston."

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday in San Francisco. The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites.

