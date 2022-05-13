Pacers Guard Chris Duarte, Assistant Coach Ronald Nored to Serve As Coaches at Upcoming NBA 'Basketball Without Borders' Camp

Several members of the Pacers will spend the next week across the border in Mexico, invited by the NBA to serve as coaches at the 11th Basketball Without Borders camp.

Pacers guard Chris Duarte, along with assistant coach Ronald Nored, are scheduled to be in San Luis Potosí, Mexico from May 16-19. They will be at the NBA Academy Latin America to school up the top 64 boys and girls high school players from 17 countries and territories.

Notably, this is the first BWB camp since Feb. 2020 due to the global pandemic.

From the NBA:

The campers will be coached by NBA players Leandro Bolmaro (Minnesota Timberwolves; Argentina; BWB Americas 2017) and Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers; Dominican Republic). NBA, NBA G League and FIBA assistant coaches Lindsey Harding (Sacramento Kings), Steve Hetzel (Portland Trail Blazers), Sidney Lowe (Cleveland Cavaliers), Ron Nored (Pacers), Don Showalter (USA Basketball) and Mitch Thompson (Mexico City Capitanes) will also serve as BWB Americas coaches. Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches) from Australia and Gersson Rosas (New York Knicks Senior Basketball Advisor) from Colombia will serve as camp directors, while Tony Katzenmeier (Oklahoma City Thunder) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

Duarte, who just completed his rookie NBA season, has spent much of the first month of the offseason in Indy and at the Pacers' facility. In fact, he was there Friday for a workout.

