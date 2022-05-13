Skip to main content
Pacers Guard Chris Duarte, Assistant Coach Ronald Nored to Serve As Coaches at Upcoming NBA 'Basketball Without Borders' Camp

Pacers Guard Chris Duarte, Assistant Coach Ronald Nored to Serve As Coaches at Upcoming NBA 'Basketball Without Borders' Camp

Chris Duarte and Ronald Nored of the Pacers will spend a week in Mexico to work with some of the top high school players from 17 countries and territories, part of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Initiative.

Chris Duarte and Ronald Nored of the Pacers will spend a week in Mexico to work with some of the top high school players from 17 countries and territories, part of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Initiative.

Several members of the Pacers will spend the next week across the border in Mexico, invited by the NBA to serve as coaches at the 11th Basketball Without Borders camp.

Pacers guard Chris Duarte, along with assistant coach Ronald Nored, are scheduled to be in San Luis Potosí, Mexico from May 16-19. They will be at the NBA Academy Latin America to school up the top 64 boys and girls high school players from 17 countries and territories.

Notably, this is the first BWB camp since Feb. 2020 due to the global pandemic.

From the NBA:

The campers will be coached by NBA players Leandro Bolmaro (Minnesota Timberwolves; Argentina; BWB Americas 2017) and Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers; Dominican Republic). NBA, NBA G League and FIBA assistant coaches Lindsey Harding (Sacramento Kings), Steve Hetzel (Portland Trail Blazers), Sidney Lowe (Cleveland Cavaliers), Ron Nored (Pacers), Don Showalter (USA Basketball) and Mitch Thompson (Mexico City Capitanes) will also serve as BWB Americas coaches.

Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches) from Australia and Gersson Rosas (New York Knicks Senior Basketball Advisor) from Colombia will serve as camp directors, while Tony Katzenmeier (Oklahoma City Thunder) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

Duarte, who just completed his rookie NBA season, has spent much of the first month of the offseason in Indy and at the Pacers' facility. In fact, he was there Friday for a workout.

More Pacers Coverage

  • Tyrese Haliburton to ride in pace car with Mario Andretti to start GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis. CLICK HERE.
  • See who will be representing the Pacers at the Draft Lottery on May 17. CLICK HERE.
  • Pacers hosted six prospects at their first pre-draft workout. CLICK HERE.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter: @ScottAgness

USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar36 seconds ago
Chris Duarte shooting on Grant Williams
News

Pacers Guard Chris Duarte, Assistant Coach Ronald Nored to Serve As Coaches at Upcoming NBA 'Basketball Without Borders' Camp

By Scott Agness45 seconds ago
Tyrese Haliburton brings ball up
News

Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton to Ride in Two-Seater With Legend Mario Andretti Before GMR Grand Prix

By Scott Agness16 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18247796_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks In Game 6

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
Kelly Krauskopf and the Pacers
Draft

See Who Will Represent the Indiana Pacers At the NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness40 minutes ago
USATSI_18255512_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Heat-76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Series

By Brett Siegel53 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18256095_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Suns-Mavericks Game 6 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago