Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Basketball Schedule, With Results, Gametimes, TV
The United States men's basketball team has dominated play in the Olympics through the years, but they've got many challengers awaiting them this year in Paris. Here is the schedule for the two-week tournament, with gametimes and TV, and results in real time.
Even though the United States men's basketball team has dominated play in the Olympics throughout the years, the 2024 tournament in the Paris Olympics looks to be the most competitive event in years.
There are 12 teams in the field, in three pools of four teams each. They will play a round-robin during the first week of the Paris games, and eight teams will advance to the single-elimination portion of of the tournament, which ends with the title game on Sunday, Aug,. 11
Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV, plus results from all the games so far.
Men's quarterfinals (Tuesday, Aug. 6)
- Germany (3-0) vs. Greece (1-2), 5 a.m. ET.
- Serbia (2-1) vs. Australia (1-2), 8:30 a.m. ET
- France (2-1) vs. Canada (3-0), Noon ET
- United States (3-0) vs. Brazil (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Men's semifinals (Thursday, Aug. 8)
- France-Canada winner vs. Germany-Greece winner, 10:30 a.m. ET
- United States-Brazil winner vs. Serbia-Australia winner, 2 p.m. ET
Finals (Saturday, Aug. 10)
- Bronze medal game, 4 a.m. ET
- Gold medal game, 2:30 p.m. ET
Group A results
July 27
- Australia 92, Spain 80
- Canada 86, Greece 79
July 30
- Spain 84, Greece 77
- Canada 93, Australia 83
Aug. 2
- Greece 77, Australia 71
- Canada 88, Spain 85
Group B results
July 27
- Germany 97, Japan 77
- France 78, Brazil 66
July 30
- France 94, Japan 90
- Germany 86, Brazil 73
Aug. 2
- Brazil 102, Japan 84
- Germany 85, France 71
Group C results
July 28
- South Sudan 90, Puerto Rico 79
- United States 110, Serbia 84
July 31
- Serbia 107, Puerto Rico 66
- United States 103, South Sudan 86
Aug. 3
- United States 104, Puerto Rico 83
- Serbia 96, South Sudan 85
Published