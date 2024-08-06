Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Basketball Schedule, With Results, Gametimes, TV
The United State Women's National Team has won nine gold medals in 11 Olympic appearances. Can the U.S. make it 10 golds? Or will one country pull off an upset?
Updated, Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET
The quarterfinal round of women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics has finally arrived. After intense matchups in group play, eight teams are now competing for a gold medal: Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Nigeria, Serbia, Spain and the United States.
Having won nine gold medals in 11 appearances, the United States is hoping to bring another gold back home. But those other seven countries are hoping to pull off an upset and take down the U.S.
It should make for exciting basketball in the final stretch of the Paris Olympics.
Women's quarterfinals (Wednesday, Aug. 7)
- Serbia (2-1) vs. Australia (2-1), 5 a.m. ET (TV: Peacock)
- Spain (3-0) vs. Belgium (1-2), 8:30 a.m. ET (TV: Peacock)
- Germany (2-1) vs. France (2-1), noon ET (TV: Peacock)
- Nigeria (2-1) vs. United States (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock, USA Network)
Women's semifinals (Friday, Aug. 9)
- Game 1: Teams to be determined, 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Peacock)
- Game 2: Teams to be determined, 3 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock, USA Network)
Finals (Sunday, Aug. 11)
- Bronze medal game: Teams to be determined, 5:30 a.m. ET (TV: Peacock, USA Network)
- Gold medal game: Teams to be determined, 9:30 a.m. ET (TV: Peacock, NBC)
Group A results
July 28
- Spain 90, China 89
- Serbia 58, Puerto Rico 55
July 31
- Spain 63, Puerto Rico 62
- Serbia 81, China 59
August 3
- China 80, Puerto Rico 58
- Spain 70, Serbia 62
Group B results
July 29
- Nigeria 75, Australia 62
- France 75, Canada 54
August 1
- Australia 70, Canada 65
- France 75, Nigeria 54
August 4
- Nigeria 79, Canada 70
- Australia 79, France 72
Group C results
July 29
- Germany 83, Belgium 69
- United States 102, Japan 76
August 1
- Germany 75, Japan 64
- United States 87, Belgium 74
August 4
- Belgium 85, Japan 58
- United States 87, Germany 68
