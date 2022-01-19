NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

NBA veteran Chandler Parsons announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, and his announcement can be seen in the Instagram post that is embedded below.

The caption from Parsons said: "Man, I don’t even know where to begin… It’s been a crazy last couple years and has put a lot of things in perspective. I’ve had so many ups and downs and thankful for every single one of them. My entire life all I wanted to be was an NBA player. I didn’t even realize, or think what came with that, I just wanted to compete and play basketball at the highest level. I can proudly say, I did THAT! It wasn’t perfect, but it was a blast and I want to take a moment to thank every single person who helped me reach my dreams. My family, my friends, my aau and high school program, University of Florida, thank you for preparing me and getting me ready for the journey. To the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Hawks, thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live my dreams. To all the staff, trainers, doctors, coaches, teammates, agents, and most important the fans who supported me, THANK YOU. I sure will miss it, the flights, the film sessions, the games, but am so excited for the next chapter of my life. Thank you all, love. CP25"

Parsons played nine seasons in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

He has not played since the 2019-20 season when he was on the Hawks.

During that season he got into a car accident that ended his season.

He finishes his career with averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 440 games played.

During his time with the Rockets and the Mavericks he also had three trips to the NBA Playoffs, and averaged an impressive 18.1 points per game in 13 career playoff games.

His best seasons of his career came with the Rockets, but he was also a solid player on the Mavericks.

According to Spotrac, he has career earnings of just under $127 million.