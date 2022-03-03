Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The T-Wolves Beat The Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 129-114 on Tuesday evening in Minnesota, and after the game Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet.
The post from Beverley can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Beverley's tweet said: "Enough is enough. Average a block and a steal a game. Top 5 in charges taken. Playoff Team this year. And still no credit for DPOY. 🤦🏾♂️ DEVIL 👿 IS A LIE🙏🏾🙏🏾"
The Timberwolves improved to 34-29 with the win, and they are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
In the 31 games that they have played at home in Minnesota they are an impressive 19-12.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west, and fell to 43-19 with the loss.
