Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets for their 17th game of the season.

Earlier in the day, the team announced two roster moves.

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guard Ryan Rollins from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he has only played in two NBA games this season.

In three G League Showcase cup games, he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

As for Rollins, he was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in five games for the Warriors this season.

In four G League Showcase cup games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

The Warriors have struggled to start the season with a 7-9 record, but they are coming off a win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 7-1 record in eight games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Their problems have been on the road where they are a 0-8.

Against the Rockets, they will have an excellent chance to finally win a game away from home.

The Rockets come into the night with a 3-13 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.