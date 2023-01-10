According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.

FINAL UPDATE: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is with the Warriors for Tuesday’s game against the Suns.

UPDATE: The Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins has been assigned to the G League (there has been no update about Baldwin Jr.).

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in California.

According to the G League's official page, the team assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the G League on Monday (there has been no formal announcement from the Warriors).

Both players were on the NBA team for Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic in San Francisco.

Yet, neither player is on the injury report as being on a G League assignment for Wednesday's game, so it's possible that the announcement will come later in the day (or they could be recalled before the game).

Baldwin Jr. played 15 minutes and had nine points and two rebounds against the Magic.

The 2022 28th-overall pick has played in 13 games and has averages of 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

In the G League, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in nine Showcase Cup Games (he's also played in one regular season game and had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks).

As for Rollins, he played two minutes on Saturday night and had two points and two rebounds.

The 2022 44th-overall pick has averages of 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest in 12 games.

In the G League, he has played in ten Showcase Cup games and averaged 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

During two regular season G League games, he has averages of 16.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Warriors are currently tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.