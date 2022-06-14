2 NBA Stars Tweeted About Draymond Green During Game 5

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

During the game, Minnesota Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley and Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma each sent out a tweet about Draymond Green.

Beverley's tweet: "Draymond gonna have 1 of them Games tonight"

Kuzma's tweet: "Draymond green show look like it about to be poppin tonight"

The Warriors and Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden.

Each team is 1-1 at home in the series so far.

