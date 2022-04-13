Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 on Tuesday evening to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

After the win, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

"We celebrating because MINNESOTA DESERVES THIS. A LOT OF PAIN THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS. BE HAPPY FOR US," Beverly wrote in the tweet.

As of Wednesday morning, there are nearly 38,000 likes on the post.

The Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the playoffs.

