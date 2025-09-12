Patrick Beverley Doesn't Hold Back on Ben Simmons' Knicks Rumors
Ben Simmons reportedly rejected the New York Knicks’ proposal.
While there have been conflicting reports on just how far those discussions between the Knicks and the former All-Star have gone, the former NBA guard Patrick Beverley sounded off on the idea that Simmons would reject the Knicks.
“You got an offer from the Knicks. We don’t know how true it is or not, we just going off what we all see in the media, right?” Beverley said on ‘The Pat Bev Pod.’ “The media says he turned down a deal with the Knicks. I’m like, you don’t ever turn down that deal.”
via @PatBevPod: Is Philly to blame for the fall off of Ben Simmons?
NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks made a one-year offer to Simmons, who has been a free agent since the start of July. The three-time All-Star reportedly turned it down for whatever reason.
Follow-up reports have stated that the Knicks did not make a formal offer, but there was confirmation of interest from the Big Apple’s hoops team. Either way, Beverley believes that a big market team showing interest in Simmons—or any other veteran free agent—should be viewed as a can’t-miss opportunity.
“Lakers, Knicks come calling? Them deals you don’t turn down. That’s like the Dallas Cowboys calling, or the Chiefs calling us. You don’t turn big markets down for whatever reason, especially not for money,” Beverley finished.
Simmons’ future has turned into one of the NBA’s biggest mysteries this offseason. Although he’s one of the top free agents left, interest from multiple teams didn’t result in a deal getting done. It turns out that Simmons might be taking a break or calling it a career.
According to a report from the NY Post, Simmons is kicking around the idea of not playing in the NBA next year. While some speculated that Simmons and his team were getting out in front of a narrative to clear the idea that there has been a lack of interest in the veteran guard, that theory has been debunked multiple times.
Simmons would be heading into year eight this season. Last year, he wrapped up his Brooklyn Nets tenure with a 33-game stretch. During that time, Simmons averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
After reaching a buyout with the Nets, Simmons signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency. He appeared in 17 games down the stretch, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With the Clippers, Simmons appeared in his first playoff run in four years.
At this point, Simmons has 383 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.