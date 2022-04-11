WATCH: Patrick Beverley Gets Ejected In Bulls-Timberwolves Game

Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley got ejected in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Beverley got ejected in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Target Center on Sunday, and during the game veteran point guard Patrick Beverley got ejected. 

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Bulls are the sixth seed in the east and have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

