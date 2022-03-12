Patrick Beverley's Injury Status In Timberwolves-Magic Game
Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida playing the Orlando Magic on Friday evening, and for the remainder of the game they will be without one of their key players.
Patrick Beverly will miss the rest of the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves came into the night as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are on a six-game winning streak, and have gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
Beverley is in his first season with the team.
